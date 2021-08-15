Dorothy Griggs Berry Johnson, 88, passed away, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Cheraw Healthcare.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum.

Born in Darlington County she was the daughter of the late George W. Griggs and Bessie E. Gandy Griggs. Before her retirement she was employed at the Bi-Lo Store in Dillon. Known as Miss Dot in the produce department. She was a long time member of the Dillon Church of God. From 1948-1958 she was a member of the Bennettsville Church of God, 1958 until her death she was a member of the Dillon Church of God.

Survivors include her son, Burke “Tony” Berry of Cheraw; a lovely daughter-in-law, Sissy; 4 grandchildren, Bryan, Kristen, Emily, and Nathanael; step-sister, Sara Collin.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her first husband, Burke Berry; her second husband, Kline Johnson; sister, Georgie Culberth, Peggy G. Gandy; brothers, J.C. Gandy, Hugh Gandy, Cecil Gandy, and Everett Grice Gandy.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Church of God Children’s Camp.