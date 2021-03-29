Services for Ruby Cox Hodge were held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hodge, 81, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Cox and Mae Burr Cox. She was a member of the Dillon Church of God.

Survivors include her daughters, Faye Csonder (John) of Zion and Wanda Wiggins (Wayne) of Latta; 7 grandchildren 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lonnie Cox of Sumter; sister, Ruth Johnson of Dillon.

Mrs. Hodge was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hodge; and her son, Edward Cox.