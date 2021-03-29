Jewell Taylor Booth, 84, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away March 12, 2021. She was the wife of the late George Maxwell Booth, Jr.



Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary. Burial took place in Riverside Cemetery, Dillon, SC at 3:00 p.m. on Monday. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service, the visitation and burial. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Jewell was born in Dillon, SC, to the late Walter N. Taylor and the late Elizabeth McLaurin Bethea. Jewell was lovingly known to her family as “Sister.” She attended Columbia College. Jewell retired from Bell South as a Building Manager. She was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, SC, where she was involved in the Morning Circle, Prime Timers, Wednesday Night GTF and Bible School. Jewell loved following USC Gamecock sports and attending Gamecock football games. Jewell was blessed to have three very special friends, Betty Faust, Frances Lytch and the late Peggy Crocker.

Survivors include her sons, George M. “Mackey” Booth, III (Cindy) and David Bethea Booth (Pam); a daughter, Katherine Booth Headden (Steve); brother, Walter N. Taylor, Jr. (Marie); a sister, Betty Bethea Daly (Ed); and grandchildren, Maxwell Dillon Booth (Breanne), Raven Booth Anderson (Josh), Alexandria Booth Swearingen (Alex), Richard Andrew Headden (Blythe), Cameron Booth Headden and Dillon McLaurin Headden; great-grandchildren, Presley and Landon Booth, Layla and Nellie June Anderson, Lillie Brookens and Gentry Headden and expecting another great grandson in July.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 536 Stanley Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

