Ruby Woods Carter slipped peacefully into eternity, Tuesday, March 9. She was 92 years old.



Born in Allendale, S.C., Mrs. Carter graduated from Mather Academy in Beaufort and Spelman College in Atlanta. She received a master’s degree in counseling from S.C. State and studied further at Atlanta University and Williams College in NY. Her career as a public school educator spanned more than 40 years in Dillon County District Two.

Mrs. Carter was active in religious, civic, and educational activities. She served on numerous state and national boards and committees, including the American Hospital Association Section for Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Committee.

A long-time member of St. Stephens United Methodist, Mrs. Carter was active in numerous church ministries. She was a committed member of the United Methodist Women, proudly serving the UMW in numerous capacities in her local church and at the state and regional level.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Dolphus Carter, Jr., three adult children, René, Jane Carter Crawford, and Stanley (Becky). Her son, Dolphus, III, preceded her in death. Memories of Mrs. Carter also will be cherished by her eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and a host of loving and supportive friends.

Graveside services were private, Saturday, March 13. A celebration of Mrs. Carter’s life is being planned and will be held when it is safe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruby Woods Carter Scholarship Fund, 1230 Judge Road, Dillon, SC 29536.