AGENDA: Dillon County Council Meeting, February 24, 2021

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

February 24, 2021

4:00 PM

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – 1/04/2021 & 1/28/2021

5. Presentation – Disaster Preparedness – Moses Heyward

6. Old Business

A. Inland Port Dillon Traffic Study Financial Assistance Award (EDA Grant)

B. Airpacks – Resolution

C. Detention Center Roof – Bids

7. Finance Report

8. Ordinance Reading

A. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND A COMPANY OR COMPANIES KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AT THIS TIME AS (PROJECT CHARIOT) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY, WHEREBY SUCH PROPERTY WILL BE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES, INCLUDING THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE CREDITS; AUTHORIZING THE CONVEYANCE OF CERTAIN LAND OWNED BY THE COUNTY TO PROJECT CHARIOT; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO.

B. FIRST READING – AN ORDINANCE TO POSTPONE THE REASSESSMENT OF DILLON COUNTY PROPERTIES – SC Code 12-43-217

9. Resolution

A RESOLUTION APPROVING AND CONSENTING TO THE TRANSFER AND ASSIGNMENT BY HUBER ENGINEERED WOODS LLC TO, AND ASSUMPTION BY, ARCLIN SURFACES, LLC OF A CERTAIN EXISTING FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND SPECIAL SOURCE CREDIT AGREEMENT TO WHICH THE COUNTY IS A PARTY AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.

10. RECREATION REQUEST

11. Appointments – Accommodations Tax Board

12. Executive Session

A. Personnel Matter – Magistrate’s Office

B. Economic Development Matter – Project Asset

C. Economic Development Matter – Arclin Surfaces, LLC

13. Public Comment – Ronald Crawford

14. Adjourn