Shooting Occurs At Royal Regency Motel

On Tuesday, February 23 at approximately 1030 p.m., The City of Dillon Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at The Royal Regency Motel on Radford Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they heard a verbal dispute going on between multiple people on the backside of the motel rooms, near the outdoor pool. As officers approached the dispute, one male shot another male. Officers safely apprehended the male with the weapon, and began first aid on the male that was shot. EMS was called to the scene for the gunshot victim, and the other male was taken into custody and transported to the Dillon County Detention Center.