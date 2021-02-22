The Lake View Lady Wild Gators will host Bethune-Bowman Tuesday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. in the 1 A Lower SCHSL state basketball playoff-game in Lake View.
The Dillon Christian School Warriors boys varsity team will travel to Wilson Hall in Sumter Tuesday, February 23 for a 5:00 p.m. 2 A SCISA quarter-final game against Orangeburg Prep.
Local Basketball Teams Play In Post-Season Games
by•
The Lake View Lady Wild Gators will host Bethune-Bowman Tuesday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. in the 1 A Lower SCHSL state basketball playoff-game in Lake View.