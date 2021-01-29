Domino’s Delivery Person Robbed

On Friday night, January 22, 2021, deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Domino’s Pizza in Dillon in reference to a pizza delivery employee being robbed while making a delivery, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an incident report by deputies Miguel Lara and Keenan Collins, the employee stated that she was robbed while making a delivery to an address on Sugarhill Road in Dillon.

If anyone has any information related to this crime you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Shannon Grainger.