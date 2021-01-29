Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on East Calhoun Street in the Newtown Community of Dillon County, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an incident report by 1Sgt. Luke Brunson, a male victim was located on East Calhoun Street that had been shot.

The victim was transported to McLeod Medical Center in Dillon by Dillon County EMS.

During the initial phase of the investigation it was also determined that a vehicle was shot during this incident.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and if anyone has any information related to this incident you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Reggie Thompson.