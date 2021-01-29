Latta Residence Shot

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of a residence on Graham Street in Latta that occurred Monday morning just after 2:30 a.m., according to Captain Cliff Arnette.

According to an incident report by Sgt. Michael Barfield, shots were heard in the area of Legare Street and also a 911 call was received about gunshots.

Upon further investigation it was determined that a residence on Graham Street had been shot. This incident is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and if anyone has any information related to this crime you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Derrick Cartwright.