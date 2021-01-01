Three Dillon County Councilmen Recognized

RECOGNITION OF SERVICE—Dillon County District One Councilman James “Hoghead” Campbell was recognized for his loyal and faithful service to the citizens of Dillon County. A plaque was presented on behalf of Dillon County Council by Chairman Stevie Grice. Campbell’s years of service are from January 1, 2017-December 31, 2020. Campbell said he enjoyed serving with the members of council and that if he was needed to let him know. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)



RECOGNITION OF SERVICE—Dillon County District Two Councilman Jack Scott was recognized for his loyal and faithful service to the citizens of Dillon County. A plaque was presented on behalf of Dillon County Council by Chairman Stevie Grice. Scott’s years of service are from January 1, 2017-December 31, 2020. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)



RECOGNITION OF SERVICE—Dillon County District Three Councilman Archie Scott was recognized for his loyal and faithful service to the citizens of Dillon County. A plaque was presented on behalf of Dillon County Council by Chairman Stevie Grice. Scott’s years of service are from May 28, 2008-December 31, 2020. Scott said he enjoyed serving with council. He thanked Harold Moody, the longest serving member of council. He said when he came on council that Moody helped him a great deal and answered his questions. Scott was also honored at this meeting by the S.C. Association of Counties for his service to their board. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

