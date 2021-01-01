S.C. Association Of Counties Recognizes Service Of Archie Scott To Board

By Betsy Finklea

The S.C. Association of Counties recognized Archie Scott for his dedication and service to the S.C. Association of Counties Board of Directors at the council’s December meeting.

Waymon Mumford, president of the Association and a member of Florence County Council, said Scott was an excellent board member for the S.C. Association of Counties (SCAC). He served on the board from 2011-2020. He was a member of the Legislative Committee from 2011-2020 and a member of the County Government Intergovernmental Relations Policy Steering Committee. He is a graduate of the Institute of Government completing Level I in 2009 and completing Level II in 2011.

Mumford said Scott would be missed from the board.

Mumford also noted that if Scott had won his election, he would have been third vice-president of the SCAC Board and would have been in line to be president of the SCAC Board in three years.

He presented Scott a plaque recognizing his service and dedication to the board.

A resolution was passed in recognition of Scott’s contributions.



The resolution reads as follows:

RESOLUTION OF

RECOGNITION TO ROBERT ARCHIE SCOTT

For his dedicated service to the citizens of Dillon County

WHEREAS, Robert Archie Scott, has served the citizens of Dillon County as a County Council Member from May 28, 2008, to December 31, 2020, and has served as Chairman during three different terms.

WHEREAS, Robert Archie Scott has represented Dillon County on many Boards and Committees, in various positions and capacities; the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments from February 15, 2015 to present; and The South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors from 2011 to present.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Dillon County Council recognizes his dedicated service to the citizens of Dillon County.

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT a copy of this Resolution is a part of the official minutes of Dillon County Council as recognition of the many contributions of Robert Archie Scott.

Adopted at the regular meeting of Dillon County Council on December 9, 2020.

—Stevie Grice, chairman

—Lisa Miller, Clerk to Council

