Help For Veterans And Harbor Freight Partner To Provide Holiday Food Boxes

By Betsy Finklea

Harbor Freight Tools partnered with Help For Veterans, Inc., to provide holiday food boxes for less fortunate veterans.

Veterans received bags of canned goods plus a ham and turkey.

Johnnie Daniels, president of Help For Veterans, Inc., said, “We thank Harbor Freight Tools not only for their community commitment, but for their commitment to our local, less fortunate veterans and their well-being. No one should go hungry, and Harbor Freight has helped us ensure that the veterans that we serve will be well-fed during the holidays.”