Esther Pearl Arnette Thomas, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service for the family were held 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church cemetery in Dillon directed by Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Arnette officiating.

Born in Dillon County, S.C., on March 15, 1941, Mrs. Esther was the daughter of the late Carlie Arnette and Pearlie Butler Arnette. She was a kind and warmhearted person who loved her family and close friends dearly. She was a devoted member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Esther genuinely operated Young World Bridal in Dillon for 40 years, where she touched the lives of many in the Dillon community and elsewhere. Everyone who walked in the door of her business was greeted with a huge smile and a warm welcome.

Mrs. Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Carlton Wayne Thomas, Sr., brothers Albert, Clarence, Clyde, Gentry, Floyd, James, Monroe and Eddie Arnette and by her sister, Beatrice “Bea” Arnette McKenzie.

Mrs. Esther is survived by her children, Judy Hammond (Danny) of Dillon, Donna (Fulton) Lane of Dillon and Carlton (Alexander) Thomas of San Diego, California; grandchildren Mandy (Jacob) Frick of Clarendon, N.C., Matthew Edwards of Dillon, Ben Epstein-Thomas of San Diego and Leah Epstein-Thomas of San Diego; great-grandchildren Jake Frick of Clarendon, N.C. and Jasper Frick of Clarendon, N.C.; sister Rosa Stone of Rowland, N.C.; brother Alton Arnette of Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 200 W. Harrison St., Suite D, Dillon, SC 29536.

The family especially thanks Hospice Care of South Carolina and its staff of compassionate nurses and caregivers and Mrs. Esther’s private, tenderhearted caregivers.