Services for Bertha A. Roberts were held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Dillon Church of God with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Roberts, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, February 17, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Jackson, Sr. and Mary Catherine Davis Jackson.

Survivors include her son, Harry Kenny Cook, Jr. (Tara) of Dillon; grandchildren, Austin Tyler Cook, Karli Alford, Mia Jordan Cook, Mailey Shay Cook, Ava Malloy, and Gia Claire Cook; brother, Jasper Jackson, Jr. (Kim) of Dillon; sisters, Nancy Chavis (Willie) of Shallotte, NC, Cathy Williams (DJ) of Dillon, and Carol Roper (Frank) of Aynor; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; canine companions, Rusty & Baby.

Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mitchell Roberts; and brother, Larry (Florine) Jackson.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Church of God, 536 Radford Blvd., Dillon, SC 29536.