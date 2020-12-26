Death Notice

Mrs. Sadie Mae Hood, 85, widow of the late Jack W. Hood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Dillon surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Brownsville Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon. Her Pastor Bobby Byrd will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the graveside.