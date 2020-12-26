OAK GROVE – Carolyn Rogers Hartley, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home. A Graveside Service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service.

Mrs. Hartley was born November 11, 1934, in Dillon County, SC, the daughter of the late Lester and Donnie Meggs Rogers. She retired after thirty-four years with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. Her faith in God was shown through her membership and devotion to Bethesda Southern Methodist Church where she served in various ways. Mrs. Hartley was dedicated to the Oak Grove Fire Department (Station 9) Auxiliary. She had a love and dedication for the Oak Grove Community, her church and the Oak Grove Fire Department. Carolyn was the widow of Thomas Hartley.

She leaves to cherish her memory to her brother, Wade H. Rogers (Betty) of Dillon; sisters, Wanda R. Miller of Temperance Hill and Sarah R. Bullock (John) of Dillon; adoptive daughter, Judy Cox Daniels (Ray) of Temperance Hill; grandchildren, Anthony Bryant and Kendall Bryant; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Grey.

Memorials can be made to Bethesda Southern Methodist Church, 1637 Highway 38 West, Latta, SC 29565, Oak Grove Fire Dept., 1723 SC-38, Latta, SC 29565, or a charity of choice.

