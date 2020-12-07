LATTA – Belva Jenkinson Finklea Greene, 83, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Mike Rouse officiating. Kannaday Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Belva was born on November 6, 1937, the daughter of the late Tracy Fore Finklea and Belva Haynesworth Jenkinson Finklea. Her faith and love in God was shown through her membership at Latta United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Josephine Stackhouse Circle. She served her community through the Latta Revitalization & Beautification Committees and also the Friends of The Edwards House. Belva also helped with the Dillon County Museum. Belva was a dedicated member of the Magnolia Garden Club for over fifty years where she served thirty-five years as the treasurer.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, Glenn Greene, Jr. of the home; daughter, Polly Greene Haselden (Scott) of Latta; son, Glenn Greene III (Beth) of Latta; brothers, T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr. (Nancy) of Latta and William “Billy” Jenkinson Finklea of Latta; grandchildren, Lola Haselden, Sophie Haselden, Rachel Brown, and Jessica Brown.

Memorials may be made to Latta United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, Latta, SC 29565 or Magnolia Garden Club, 1069 Gum Swamp Road, Sellers, SC 29592.

