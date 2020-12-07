Robert Temple ‘Temp’ Smith

Robert Temple Smith, 84, of Lake View, SC, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

‘Temp’, as he was known by most, was born September 9, 1936, to the late Robert Julian Smith and Mary Francis Barfield Smith. Shortly after graduating from Lake View High School, he began a career with the United States Postal Service, beginning as a postal clerk then retiring as postmaster. He also worked many years before and after retirement with Hayes Hardware.

A lifelong resident of Lake View, Temp was very active and committed to his community and civic organizations. He served the town he loved as Mayor from 1971 – 1993 and again from 2009-2013. He also served on the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments. He was a member of the Lake View Lions Club and Hillsboro Masonic Lodge, as well as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

Temp is survived by his three daughters, Robin (Michael) Stephens of Columbia, SC, Kim (Enoch) Booth and Julie (John) Santos both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; nine grandchildren, Brett (Beth) Stephens, Caroline Stephens, Sally (Dave) Brogan, Austin Booth, Andrew (Cindy) Booth, Hannah Booth, Joseph Santos, Patrick Santos and Sarah Santos; and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Ann Spivey and Linda (Billy) Sanderson and two brothers, Danny (Sharon) Smith and Fonnie (Amanda) Smith. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Faye Moody Smith, grandson Nate Stephens and two siblings, Peggy Canady and Larry Smith.

Due to COVID, his memory and life will be celebrated during a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The YMCA of Columbia Nate Stephens Memorial Youth Sports Scholarship Fund or your favorite charity.