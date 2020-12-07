Death Notices:

Neoma Sparks McCall, 73, of Dillon,died on November 24, 2020. Funeral services pending at this time. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home, Dillon.

*

Make McRae, Jr., 77, of Dillon, died on November 26, 2020. Funeral services pending at this time. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home, Dillon,

*

Yashemia Manning died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 621 S. 9th Avenue, Apt. B-1, Dillon, SC. Graveside service for Yashemia Manning will be held on Saturday, December, 5, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Ms. Mary Lee McCants were held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Burial followed in the St. Matthews Church Cemetery in Hamer, SC. Ms. McCants died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McLeod Health Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Kimberly Rogers were held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Faith Lighthouse Church in Rowland, NC. Burial is in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Rogers died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Dillon County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Graveside service for Geneva Brown, 85, were held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mrs. Brown died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at WFBMC-High Point Medical Center in High Point, NC. Peoples Funeral Service of High Point, NC was in charge of these arrangements; assisted by Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC. The family will receive friends at 4428 Sinclair Road, Dillon, SC.

*

Cameron Shamar Bethea died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 1704 Hazel Street, Dillon, SC.

*

LATTA – Elease James Temoney, 84, departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her home. A Homegoing Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon, SC with Rev. Dr. Grover Powe, officiating. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Leitner Funeral Home in Latta, SC. The family will receive friends and relatives at 1338 Woodhaven Road, Latta, SC 29565.

*

FLOYD DALE – Elouise Lester Monroe was born July 16, 1933, in Sellers, SC to the late Missouri

Lester and Malachi Ellison. She quietly departed this life November 30, 2020, at the home of her son.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 6,

2020, at Sellers Church Cemetery directed by Leitner Funeral Home in Latta. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Leitner Funeral Home. The family will receive relatives and friends at 1512 Dandelion Court,

Dillon, SC 29536.