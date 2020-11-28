Edwina Graves

Edwina Hardy Graves, 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center – Dillon.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Marlboro County, SC, August 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn Gilbert Hardy. She attended Dillon Congregational Holiness Church.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Cecil Edward Graves of Dillon; daughters, Debbie Rose, Sherrie Campbell (Timmy), and Beverly Hinds; son, Timothy Cecil Graves; special sister-in-law, and best friend, Ann Hyatt; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Evelyn Hardy; sons, Ricky Graves and Ray Graves; and brother, Terry Hardy.