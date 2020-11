Lake View will play for the state title this coming Saturday after a win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt which clinched the Lower State title. Here is a photo gallery by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald, sponsored in part by Miller Plumbing and Electric.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring the photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.