Private graveside service for Virginia Ann Miller will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Miller, 84, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Mullins Nursing Center in Mullins, SC.

Born in Dillon County, SC, February 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Miller, Sr. and Nell Covington Miller. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and was retired from David’s of Dillon.

Survivors include her husband, Douglas Miller of Dillon; sons, Michael D. Miller (Teresa), Robert G. “Bobby” Miller, and David W. Miller, all of Dillon; grandchildren, Courtney Miller, Christopher Miller (Kaity), MacKenzie Miller, and Chapel Miller.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Anthony Miller; brothers and sisters, Wayne D. Miller, Jr., Carroll Miller, Jackie C. “Pudgy” Miller, Doris Miller Foreman, Herman Miller, and Phillip A. “Phil” Miller.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536.