Mrs. Rebecca Louise “Becky” Jackson, age 73, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was born in Robeson County, NC on July 27, 1947 to the late Grady Gasque and the late Jean Smith Gasque. She was a member of Ten Mile Baptist Church and retired from RBC Bank. She loved her family, friends and her church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Grady Gasque, Jr., Charles Edward Gasque and Linda G. Lowry.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Marvin Jackson, Jr. of the home; two sons, John Christopher Jackson (Elizabeth) of St. Pauls and David Alan Jackson of Lumberton; a stepson, Matthew Powell; two sisters, Mary G. Hall of St. Pauls and Shirley G. Turner of Dillon, SC; and six grandchildren: Joshua David Jackson, William Christopher Locklear, Rebecca Lynn Locklear, Morgan Elizabeth Johnson, John Marvin Jackson, and Jayden Caroline Jackson.

The family will receive friends for a visitation time from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ten Mile Baptist Church fellowship hall.

A graveside service will follow the visitation be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery in Lumberton with Rev. Jeff Broadwell officiating.