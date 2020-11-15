DILLON – Charles Simpson McLaurin, III, 82, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee. A service to celebrate his life was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Henry Altman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon.



Charles was born on September 13th, 1938, in Bennettsville, the son of Charles Simpson McLaurin, Jr. and Virginia Manning McLaurin. He graduated from McColl High School as an all-state basketball player and later Clemson University in 1961. After graduation, he served in the National Guard before joining First Citizens Bank. He also graduated from the SCHOOL OF BANKING OF THE SOUTH in 1970. In 1976, he was selected as Dillon County Citizen of the Year and the Dillon County Farm City Businessman of the Year.

During his 45 year-long First Citizens career, Charles progressed from a Branch Manager position to Regional Executive Vice President in charge of 58 banks across South Carolina. Throughout his career, he made deep and continuing contributions not only to First Citizens but to the banking industry of SC. He served as a First Citizens Executive Committee Member; a Member of the State Board of First Citizens and on the South Carolina Banker’s Association board. He was instrumental in the acquisition of the Anderson Bank of Dillon which would later become First Citizens Bank & Company, Inc., of South Carolina growing to 185 branches in SC.

Charles was a kind, generous person who contributed his time and talents to benefit his community and the economic growth of Dillon County. He served as Chairman of the Saint Eugene Community Hospital Advisory Board until 1991; as Chairman of Dillon Revitalization leading the beautification of downtown Dillon, and on the Board of the Schafer Foundation. Charles was a member of Beaver Dam, a men’s social group, and received the President’s recognition for his 40 years of service in Lions Club. He also led the Debt Retirement Committee for the Dillon County Theatre.

Charles was an active member of Main Street United Methodist Church for over 35 years serving in many capacities, one of which was Chairman of the Finance Committee.

A true Southern Gentleman, Charles loved all types of music – particularly beach music – and was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and IPTAY supporter for 60 years, spending many a Saturday in his beloved Death Valley.

One of his greatest joys was his family and grandchildren. Charles will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and his contribution to Dillon Community and First Citizens Bank.

Charles Simpson McLaurin, III, is survived by his wife, Julia Adams McLaurin; his son, Charles Stevens McLaurin (Amy McLaurin); daughter Juli McLaurin; and five grandchildren, Charles Stevens McLaurin, Jr., Miloree Ann McLaurin, Thomas Durham McLaurin, Nickolaus Marley Janak, and Katarina Grace Janak.

Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, South Carolina 29536.

