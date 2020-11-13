PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony Held

By Betsy Finklea

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dillon County Veterans Day ceremony went on with mask-wearing and social distancing in place.

Major General (Ret.) James E. Lockemy said this was about the 40th ceremony that had been held in Dillon County in the 11th month on the 11th day in the 11th hour. He said while the holiday started being observed after World War II nationwide, the holiday honors all who fought for our country since we have been in existence. He told the story of Jonathan Herring and used that story to illustrate how appreciative we are for all veterans for their sacrifices.

Bishop Michael Goings of Outreach Family Fellowship Church gave the opening prayer, and Barbara Causey sang the National Anthem while the U.S. Flag and South Carolina flags were raised. The pledge of allegiance was led by Lloyd Brown. The memorial wreath, donated by Jimmy Humphrey in honor of his father and grandfather, was placed on the wall of honor.

Lockemy said they will wait until next year in the early part of the year to select a Veteran of the Year. The Dillon High School JROTC presented certificates to all of the veterans present.

He recognized Help For Veterans for their presence at the ceremony as they handed out many items, the American Legion Auxiliary, new Sheriff-elect Douglas Pernell, Veterans Affairs Officer Valerie Graves, and others. The ceremony was concluded by Rev. Harold Cooke of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

