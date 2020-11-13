PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Hosts Track Meet

Latta High School hosted the 2020 AA Region 7 Cross Country Championship on Tuesday, October 27.

The competing high schools represented were Andrews, Latta, Marion and Mullins. In the girls competition, only Latta was able to field a complete 5 runner team and accumulated a score of 20 points to win the girls meet.

The Latta boys also finished atop their team competition with 29 points. Following the Viking boys in a close race for second were Marion (56 points) and Andrews (57 points). The individual results for the AA Region 7 races are as follows.

Boys:

1. Scott Roach-Andrews-20:03

2. Zachary Peacock-Latta-21:30

3. Thomas Rankin-Mullins-21:42

4. Blake Hamilton-Latta-22:02

5. AJ Lester-Marion-22:11

6. Shane Anderson-Latta-22:11.5

7. Hayden Bullard-Latta-22:45

8. Grayson Hartson-Marion-22:59

9. Dayton Maglich-Andrews- 23:01

10. Cristian Hamilton-Latta- 24:52

11. John Gasque-Latta-27:17

12. Joshua Arzola-Marion-27:23

13. Tyshawn Johnson-Andrews-27:43

14. Jacobie Narciso-Marion- 27:53

15. Jacob Roberts-Latta-28:28

16. Khamani Scott-Andrews-29:41

17. Koulston Hartson-Marion-31:41

18. Benjy Hernandez-Andrews-32:10

Girls:

1. Kaylie Johnson-Marion-24:50

2. Moya McDuffie-Latta-27:53

3. Katelynn Roberts-Latta-27:56

4. Tori Watson-Latta-27:59

5. Isabella Freudenburg-Latta-28:39

6. Cassidi Skipper-Latta-29:40

7. Ashley Arzola-Marion-32:14

8. Lea Khalil-Latta-32:58

9. Alexis Taylor-Andrews-33:22

10. Autumn Moore-Andrews-50:29

