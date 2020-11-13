PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Celebrates Homecoming

Mount Calvary Baptist Church celebrated the 133rd Homecoming Service on Sunday, November 1, with Chaplain Retired Major General Douglas Carver.

After Sunday School, the worship service began with special singing from all ages. The congregation received a blessing from the songs.

Pastor Harold Cooke recognized all veterans present including himself.

Chaplain Carver spoke from II Thessalonians, Chapter 2. He also spoke of his service for our soldiers.

During this service, it was noted that 22 of America’s veterans died due to suicide.

After the Benediction, everyone was invited to hamburger and hot dog meals that were available in the Fellowship Building.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen and then again to enlarge.

