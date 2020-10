Graveside services for Trey Taylor Cutler will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Trey, 53, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Florence, SC, January 20, 1967, he was the son of Howard Taylor Cutler and the late Annette Dangerfield Cutler. He was a graduate of Pinecrest High School and Horry-Georgetown Technical College and was employed by Atlanta Elite Landscaping. Trey loved racing.

Survivors include his daughter, Kristin “K.T.” Taylor Cutler (Wesley Brigman) of Sellers, SC; grandchildren, Austin D. Beasley, Kylie Beasley, Khloe Beasley of Hamer, SC, Eli Vance Cutler and Blake Brigman of Sellers, SC; He is also survived by his father, Howard Cutler and (Joy) Cutler of Richmond, VA; sisters, Melissa “Missy” Cutler (Christian) Mullis of Conway, SC, Molly Seggerman of Pueblo, CO; brothers, John Christian “Chris” (Krista) Cutler, Jim (Caroline) Cutler of Myrtle Beach, SC; nieces and nephews, Heather, David, James, Anna, Cameron, Erin, Zac, DJ, John Philip, Joshua, and Rebekah; close friend, Thomas Braswell.

Trey was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Dangerfield Cutler.

