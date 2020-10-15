Graveside services for George Ernest Hayes will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Hayes, 67, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 13, 1953, he was the son of the late H.J. Hayes and Josephine Berry Hayes. He was a devoted member of Dillon Second Baptist Church, and was a retired Truck Driver.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Stacie (Richard) Berry of Hamer; grandchildren, Wren & Wyatt Berry; step-grandson, Matthew (Courtney) Cox; sisters, Betty Jo Barnes (Thad), and Janet Caulder; brothers, David Hayes (Cheryl), and Donald Hayes; special friends, Rachelle Wilkes, Imirah Walters and Patrick Walters.

Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Herbert Hayes.

Memorials may be made to the Children & Youth of Second Baptist Church, 1016 Hwy 301 S., Dillon, SC 29536

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email