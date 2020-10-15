Christy Nicole “Nikki” Berry Cooper, 42, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after an illness.

Born in Dillon, SC, on May 26, 1978, she was the loving daughter of Mary Bell Cummings Berry and the late Oscar Berry. Nikki graduated from Marlboro County High School (Class of 1996) and Richmond Community College in Hamlet (Class of 2007) with an Associates Degree in Nursing. She worked as a Case Manager with McLeod Home Health. For many years she was a member of the Oak Grove Little Bless Holiness Church and later became a member of the Oak Grove Church of God where she loved to worship.

Nikki loved spending time with her family and her close friends at church. She loved traveling with her family and one summer took them on 4 road trips. She had a big heart and a warm giving spirit that she shared with her patients, friends and family. She loved to laugh and enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel Music. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and spread his gospel to everyone she met.

She is survived by her loving children, Haley Grace Garner and Oscar Nicholas Berry of the home; her devoted mother Mary Berry of Latta; siblings Joseph (Krista) Hunter of Mount Vernon, WA, Teresa (Phillip) Montana of Vancouver, WA, Michael (Catherine) Hunter of N. Augusta, SC, Ken (Annette) Berry of Eutawville, SC, and Tonya Denise Berry of Latta; also by a great host of nieces & nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor J.D. Hyatt and Rev. Andy Winburn. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Little Bless Holiness Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Berry listed above; a brother, Oscar Randy Berry; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Cummings, Mr. and Mrs. Amos Berry; and mother in law, Susan Garner.

