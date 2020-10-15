Jamison Webster Ray, 20, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Born in Charleston, SC, on April 12, 2000, he was the son of James Earl “Jamie” Ray, Jr. and Virginia “Ginger” Webster Ray. He was an Honors graduate of Latta High School Class of 2018. Upon graduation, he attended Francis Marion University, and Horry Georgetown Technical College. He attended the Bristow Free Will Baptist Church.

Jamison enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest always making memories. His smile could light up the room. For him, tattoos reflected a love of art. He was a young man with a great smile that enjoyed hanging out with friends and listening to music. He spent so many hours working, adjusting, tinkering, and fixing up his truck that he loved dearly.

Jamison is survived by his father, James “Jamie” Earl Ray, Jr. of Dillon; his mother, Virginia “Ginger” Webster Ray of Dillon; paternal grandparents, James Earl “Buddy” Ray, Sr. of Latta and Virginia Hayes of Latta; maternal grandfather, John T. Webster (Willa Dean) of Nichols; Brother, Thomas Dalton Ray of Florence; sister, Laycee Elizabeth McKenzie of Dillon; uncle, Chris (Lauren) Ray of Latta; aunts, Brandi Ray Haselden (Jamie) of Latta and Joni Summersett of Florence; cousins, Mason Summersett, Lennon Ray, Zolie Ann Ray, Ashton Haselden, Preston Haselden, Lexi Haselden and Ella Grace Haselden; special friend, Trish Nesbit.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery. The Rev.’s Jerry Springs and Chris Alderman will officiate. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home.

Jamison was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jeanne Webster and his paternal grandfather, Johnny Hayes

Due to Covid-19, social distancing must be practiced and face masks are highly recommended.

