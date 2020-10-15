Forest Sherwood McKenzie, 83, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 6, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1936 in Dillon, SC to the late John Grady McKenzie and Lucille Coleman McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his son, Woody McKenzie; his sister, Faye Arnette and her husband Eddie; his sister-in-law, JoAnne McKenzie; brother-in-law, David Tyndall; and brother-in-law, Neil Carmichael.

Sherwood is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris Gray McKenzie; his children: Andy McKenzie (Kelly) of Johns Island, SC and Craig McKenzie of Murrells Inlet, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Hunter McKenzie of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Courtney Oliver (Ethan) of Bluffton, SC; and his brothers and sisters, Maxine Tyndall, Christine Carmichael, Jim McKenzie, Dick McKenzie (Kay) and Dr. Michael McKenzie (Estelle.)

Sherwood enjoyed a long and successful career as President of PYA/Monarch in Columbia, SC. He was known as a firm boss who had great respect and love for his employees.

He was a tremendous supporter of local charities and one of his proudest achievements was helping found the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, SC. Upon his retirement in 1998, Sherwood was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by then Governor David Beasley for his many civic accomplishments.

Sherwood was also an outdoorsman and loved to fish. He often reminisced about the many family trips to Lake Okeechobee. He was also a long-time supporter of the Gamecock Club and the Carolina Children’s Home.

Sherwood will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, always stepping in to help someone in need. His sense of humor and love of life will not be forgotten.

Due to COVID, no funeral will be held at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201 or by visiting www.harvesthope.org.

