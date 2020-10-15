Kenneth “Kenny” Adams

Kenneth “Kenny” Adams, 72, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC, after a short battle with cancer.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home.
Born in Florence, SC, he was a lifelong resident of Hamer, SC. He attended Dillon High School and joined the National Guard in 1967. He was a retired electrician.
Survivors include his wife, Janice R. Adams, of 34 years; special fur babies, Annie, Sidney, Simon, and Lizzie; brother, Robert Adams; brothers-in-law, Archie Rogers of Fork, Steve (Lisa) Rogers of Dillon, Bill H. (Cheri) Rogers of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Robert Stephen Adams, Blake (Lauren) Rogers, Christopher Rogers, Charlotte Cox (Mick), Leann (Kris) Lane, Ashley (Jason) Dunn, Hayley Rogers, Hannah (Dustin) Naniot; great nieces and nephews, Becca, Ali, & Drew Cox, Ashlyn & Reese Barber, Nick & Noah Lane, Charlotte, Jaxson, & Jason Dunn, Waylon & Charlie Rogers; great nieces and nephews, Piper Caulder, and Sammy Adams.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl & Flora Belle King Adams; and his mother and father-in-law, Charlotte & Dick Rogers of Fork; and sisters-in-law, Rebecca Rogers and Linda Adams.
In lieu of flowers, or meals, memorials may be made to Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, Latta, SC 29565.