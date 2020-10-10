Bobby Gene “Nab” Cook, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Conway Medical Center after an illness.

Born in Dillon County, SC, on September 26,1943, he was the son of the late Leon Hope Cook and Donnie Mae Miller Cook. He was a member of Mallory Church of God and was a retired Furniture Refinisher. He was twice married. First to the late Joyce Moore “Betsy” Cook and then to the late Doris Brown Cook.

Bobby enjoyed watching wrestling, classic westerns, and some of his favorites were Gunsmoke and The Rifleman. He had a passion for tinkering with, and fixing, anything mechanical and working in his yard. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.

A Service to Celebrate Mr. Bobby’s Life will be held 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Roger Hayes. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home chapel.

He is survived by his children; Teresa C. Moody of Dillon, Angela C. Hamilton (Steve) of Hamer, Tammy D. Cook of Dillon, Michael W. Cook (Dawn) of Myrtle Beach and Ashley Cook of Dillon; grandchildren, Christopher Lewis, Bradley Moody, Megan Moody, Richard Wayne Cook, Christian Cook, Anthony Cook, Holden Caulder and Michael Hunt; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph “Bean” Cook, Alan Cook, and Buddy Cook; sisters, Bonnie McDowell, Cathy Stewart, Linda Lumus, Glenda Cook, and Dorothy Powers; also by his loyal canine friend, “Peanut.”

He was preceded death by his parents listed above; a grandson, Michael Shane Cook; sisters, Shirley Powers and Lila Garner; and by a brother, Johnny Cook.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing must be practiced and face masks are strongly encouraged.

