Death Notices:

Anthony Huggins died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Graveside service for Gloria Jean Bethea was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Bethea died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Josie Lee McMillan will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. McMillan of Latta, SC died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 807 N. 5th Avenue, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Mack Bullock will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at 2511 Highway 9 East, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at Roadside Memorial Garden in Dillon. Mr. Bullock died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Carlyle Senior Care (Sunny Acres Nursing Home) in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 1217 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC.

