Evelyn Angela Vereen Bruce, age 82, of Temple, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home in Temple. She was born April 5, 1938, in Florence, South Carolina to R.G. and Edith Gainey Vereen. Angela graduated from Latta High School in Latta, S.C. as Salutatorian in 1956 and graduated from Columbia College with an Associate Degree in Business Administration in 1958. She went on to work in real estate for more than 40 years as a distinguished realtor having received numerous awards. Angela was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cynthia Sholar, step-mother of 55 years Louise Manning Vereen, former husband Horace Sholar, and step-daughter Pam Bruce Coffey. She is survived by Rogers Bruce, her husband of 25 years, daughters Vicki Sholar Rhodes and Ronelle Sholar Schneider, sisters Sally Manning Parham (Tommy), Linda Manning Bradfield (Leslie) and Beverly Vereen Harris (Bill), a brother Ronald Vereen (Arthur Milne), a step-son Roger “Bubba” Bruce, 5 step-granddaughters, 9 step-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 2497 W. FM 93 Temple, Texas 76502.

