Addie Lee Hood, 77, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Strickland and Martha Owens Strickland.

Survivors include her husband; Bobby C. Hood; children, Linda (Robert) Morton, Jim (Carol) Hood, Anita Thompson, Bobby Lee (Heather) Hood, Robert (Samantha) Hood, Pat (Dale) Norris, Tiffany (Matt) Porter; grandchildren, Megan, Jamie (Laura), Sheila (Matt), Lathon, Sheena, Sherry Lynn, Rachel, Gavin, Kahlan, Alissa, Jason, Hunter, Lawrence, Bobby; numerous great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandpuppy, Misha.

Mrs. Hood was preceded in death by her parents, along with her first husband; Furman Hood, and her daughter; Sheila Hood. Graveside services for Addie Lee Hood will be held 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Hood Family Cemetery in Brownsville directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon.

Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended and Social Distancing must be practiced.

