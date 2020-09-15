Mary Moody Powers, 76, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McLeod Health in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County on June 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Grover Moody and Ruby Snipes Moody.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen Anderson and Sheryl (Marion) Ford, grandson, Justin Tyler Ford, sister, Betty Harrelson, and her brother, Buddy Moody.

A private memorial service will be held only for immediate family.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email