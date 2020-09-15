Death Notices

Robert Christopher Jackson died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.
Vera Fletcher, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. A private service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Celeste Williams Memorial Chapel with Dr. Christopher H. Daniels officiating. A private burial was held in Sellers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Leitner Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family. You may leave an online condolence at www.leitnerfh.com.