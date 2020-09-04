LATTA – Bernice Lucille Calder Maynor, age 85, went home to meet her Savior on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at MUSC Health in Florence. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Latta with Pastor Steven Flockhart officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Floyd Cemetery in Fairmont, NC. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Born in Latta, South Carolina on February 15, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Stonewall and Mary Kirby Calder. Bernice graduated from Latta High School as a member of the Class of 1953. She enjoyed the many years she spent working with the public in different positions but especially her time at Dalton High School. Bernice loved Jesus and she was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. She never met a stranger. Mrs. Maynor was well known by her friends and family for being an exceptional cook and an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan. Bernice was the widow of Bryan Maynor.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her daughters, Vickie M. Flockhart (Steven) of Dallas, GA and Lisa K. Maynor of Florence; six grandchildren, Stevie (Whitney), Jeremiah, Andrew, Kayla (Kenny), Austin, and Kirby; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-laws, Beatrice Jackson Calder of Latta, Dottie Skipper Calder of Conway, Lillie Mae Wiggins of Durham, and Annie Mae Goff of Batesburg; and her two precious dogs. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rhonda Maynor; six brothers; and three sisters.

Special thanks to the staff of Southland Nursing Home in Florence for the care of Mrs. Bernice C. Maynor and her family.

