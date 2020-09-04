Ms. Pattie E. King, 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 6, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after an illness.

Born in Dillon County, SC, on July 3, 1962, she was the precious daughter of the late Donald Frank King and Patricia Driggers Britt. She was an angel here on earth and now an angel in heaven.

She is survived by a sister, Evon King of Hamer; a brother, Jerome King of Dillon; her stepfather, James H. Britt of Hamer; nephews, Frank Spivey (April) of Loris, Jessie Spivey (Christina) of Lake View and Justin King (April) of Dillon; a niece, Miranda Humphrey (Marshall) of the Kemper Community. A graveside service was held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery, directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

