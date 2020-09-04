Services for A. J. Martin will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Martin, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Horry County, SC, December 23, 1938, he was the son of the late Sherwood Martin and Georgia Plum Gasque Martin. He was a Certified Industrial Electrician.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Peggy Arnette Martin of Dillon; daughters, Sandra Martin Page (Charles) of Aynor, and Dorothy Martin Strickland of Dillon; grandchildren, Ray Hardwick, Brad Hardwick, Brantley Strickland, Shayne Strickland, Tyler Strickland, and Brittany Park; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Duncan (Lacy), Sarah Ziegler, Robert Martin, Faye Lewis (Dusty), Wanda Moore, Bonnie Martin, and Roy Martin (Edna).

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Martin; and brothers, Julian Martin and Freeman Martin.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email