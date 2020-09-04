Blood Drive Raises Enough Blood To Save 57 Lives

The Red Cross Blood Drive held on Thursday, August 20, at the Latta Community Center brought twenty donors from Latta and surrounding areas.

Several churches were represented among the donors. Nineteen pints of blood were collected which, according to Red Cross standards, has the capability of saving 57 lives – three lives for every pint.

Temperature checks were made for each donor before entering the building and masks were offered for those not having one.

COVID antibody testing will be made for each donation collected to determine if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

The Latta Presbyterian Church, the event sponsor, wishes to express their gratitude to those who made blood donations, to the officials and staff of the Town of Latta, the volunteers who gave their time to help, and especially to the American Red Cross for their continuing work of providing the means of ensuring adequate supplies of blood for use in hospital treatments and health care situations.

