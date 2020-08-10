Graveside services for Richard Lee Scott will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.
Mr. Scott, 58, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born in Dillon County, SC, January 4, 1962, he was the son of the late Joe Sawyer and Bonnie Scott Wilson.
Survivors include his daughters, Diane Campbell, Courtney (Joseph) Price, and Brittany Tedder; 7 grandchildren; sister, Becky (Bobby) Britt; niece and nephew, Dakota & Winter Britt; Aunt, Linda (Allen) Lewis of Hamer; special friends, Margaret Carroll and Karen Scott.
