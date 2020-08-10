Save Our Youth Gala Held

An evening that had looked like it would not be a huge turnout due to COVID-19, turned a dream into reality for Founder Marcus McGirt, who held the 2nd annual Scholarship and Awards Gala in Latta at the Latimer Gym.

Marcus prepared the event for 150 people to attend due to the pandemic, and unexpectedly there were 275 in attendance.

“I looked up in the room and was shocked to see all the people just coming in at the door, and I became scared because the people wouldn’t have anywhere to sit. I am truly thankful for the TEAM who helped move tables in quickly with chairs for the guests.”

Despite non-working air conditions, the guests enjoyed themselves and were not upset at the outcome.

“It became easier to flow through the program as I received text messages and Facebook inboxes from guests in attendance, assuring me that this is okay, and that they were going to stay until the end no matter what to support me. In that moment I knew the citizens trusted what I was doing, and they had my back. That is true love. I can never thank them enough.”

Many awards were presented during the night, to include Elementary, Middle, High-school, College, and Alumni students of the year. “The purpose of the awards was to highlight the youth in the community, and to let them know that someone in the community sees their hard work and dedication to their studies. Without our youth, then there is truly no community. They are our future leaders, and we must take care of them.”

The gala continued and Marcus introduced a new program he has been working on for some time now, “The Blazers Program.”

The program awards Blazers to mentees of the program after successfully completing one year in the program, as well as maintaining a 2.75 GPA, and other commitments the founder holds them accountable to. All eight of the mentees received nice navy blue Blazers for their “Dress to Impress” initiative. Community Pillar of the Year awards were given to, Mr. & Mrs. Archie and Sarah Robinson, Mrs. Luverne Hayes Barfield, Mr. John Smith, Mrs. Loretta Ellerbe, and Mrs. Gertrude Burgess for their dedicated commitment to serving the youth and families in the communities over a numerous of years.

“It’s always a blessing to be a blessing to those who do the work and do not seek recognition from it. It was my hope that it would continue to spark the fire in them to keep doing what they have always done, so that the next generation can continue to pour back.” McGirt awarded its second Male of the Year to Mr. Trudy Drawhorn, Latta Town Council member, for his committed service and dedicated service to the town citizens.

Educator of the Year award was earned and received by Mrs. Evelyn Williams, an educator for over 20+ years in District Three. “Mrs. Evelyn is a phenomenal person, who has made great strides with youth in and out of the classroom. She continues to make a mark on lives to come. It was fitting and deserving that someone acknowledges someone and something so great at a time like this. During this pandemic, teachers just do not know, and I think it was well worth the wait for the gratitude of service for Mrs. Williams. I hope she knows that I see her, we see her, and she does not go unnoticed.” A fallen hero award was awarded in the honor of the late Luvenia Wright Shipman for her dedicated service to the community.

A 2020 Community Police Officer of the Year award was presented to Corporal Casey Cooper for going the extra mile in the community as an officer. “Casey is really a stand-up individual who loves his citizens he serves. After hearing a lot from some community citizens and youth, I can say it was truly deserving of Casey to be awarded. His chief agreed.”

The town administrator Jarett Taylor accepted the Public Servant Award for Latta Mayor Nancy Brigman in her absence. “The mayor is a great person, she has fought for education for so long, and she continues to dedicate time to help with the initiative.”

Lifetime achievement award was presented to honor Donnell Stanley Jr. for his achievements. “He had to be honored! He is what other younger athletes and youth need to see in our community. Donnell is truly what the town needs to see and who they need to know, because he is and always has been humbled and a leader on and off the fields. I look forward to continuing supporting all of his endeavors and letting people know about the stand-up guy he is.”

In the final moments of the program Marcus awarded a new business to the area. Newcomer Business of the Year was presented to Leitner Funeral Home of Latta, SC.

“They have done a fine job coming into the area and serving the community in their time of need and sorrow. In years to come, I continue to see them growing and ensuring that they are serving with care.”

In the crowd, Jamal Campbell, the sole Dillon County Council Democratic nominee, Democratic Chair and Pastor Rodney McCorkle, along with all three Dillon County Sheriff’s candidates Douglas Pernell, Tracy Pelt, and Phillip Davis was in attendance for the evening of elegance.

“Jamal being a great friend of mine, told me earlier in the month that he would be there even if he came alone, and he held true to his word. I am supportive of him coming as well as the candidate choices for November election for Sheriff. It is my prayer that they each run a successful campaign and continue to be for the people.”

Isaac Wilson, candidate for State Representative for District 63 approached the podium and gave a momentous speech regarding Marcus’s efforts for community improvement and involvement.

“Marcus is the light for Latta, and he continues to impress us with how big his heart is for his community. It’s not a black or white thing with him, it’s a red thing. He sees that we all bleed the same and continues to get up and fight for the youth and community’s day in and day out. That is what Latta needs.” said Isaac.

Isaac presented Marcus with a stellar “Community Hero Award” shortly after. Marcus shed many tears throughout the night but says “I think this put the icing on the cake. I have been honored before, and the Town Administrator even presented me with the Key to the Town of Latta, but to be gifted the Community Hero award, was by far another great achievement. I am honored.”

Marcus made remarks, even highlighting the biggest announcement yet, “I stand before you all tonight, to inform you all that I shall take a chance in running to serve as 1/7 of the council next year. We need individuals who are always for the people, not some of the time, but all the time. I promise to listen to each citizen concerns and issues and review them in a timely manner and get answers and feedback for them. I also want you to know that I don’t know everything, but I will work diligently and accurately to get the information needed. I will also continue to fight to help educate our town on things we lack or do not know, as well as keep our children at the fore-front. I hope that you will view me for my strides to become better and be better and not anything anyone has or will say to tarnish my character.

Furthermore, remember these words, “Progression, not Politics”.” The crowd gave a warm and welcoming applaud and stand for those words in support of Marcus and in what seems to be favorable going forward.

Town Administrator Jarett Taylor came for remarks and echoed the highlights that Marcus has done for the community for the past five years. “Marcus is a fine young man who wishes to see his community grow and excel. He has allowed us to be apart of this great movement and he will always have my support with all he wishes to do. He is currently planning some more events and I am looking forward to working with him some more. I think he will do a fine job for our Town as Council member, and I stand ready to support.”

After which, the four Scholarship awards were presented to Riana Green who will be attending University of South Carolina to major in Biology, Kaylah Davis who also will attend University of South Carolina to major in Nursing, Joy Berry who will attend Francis Marion to major in Biology, and Damareon Henson who also will major in Biology at Francis Marion.

“It is my hope that this Save Our Youth Movement will continue to grow over the years to come and let the people know it is done to honor those who highlight strong ethics to continue to improve our town. I see that we may have a location change even after year two surpassing 200+ in attendance. Next year will be even bigger, as we have already started the planning process. Again, thank you to the people who continue to show up and show out in support of the Save Our Youth Movement!”

