Mrs. Lula Mae Locklear, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon, after an illness.

Born in Laurel Hill, NC, on October 6, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Roosevelt Bass and Annie Mae Kelly Bass. She was a retired textile worker and attended Bermuda Baptist Church. She was married to the late Eartle C. Locklear who died on September 9, 2009.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Huggins of Lake View, Annette (Dan) Sanderson of Dillon, and Rose (George) Russ of Hope Mills, NC; a son, Jimmy Dale Locklear of Dillon; brother, Roechester Bass of Hamlet, NC; sisters, Everline Huggins of Smithfield, TN and Jeannette (Curtis) Locklear of Laurinburg, NC; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Carol Stevens.

Mrs. Lula was preceded in death by her parents and husband listed above; a son, Mitchell Locklear; a grandson, Holden Huggins; sisters, Bertha Lee Bass, Ottie Bell Taylor and Pearline Dial; and by brothers, Jesse Bass & Clifton W. Bass; and a son in law, Jimmy Huggins.

