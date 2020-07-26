Daniels Still Serving At Dillon Herald Contrary To Rumors

THE RUMORS AREN’T TRUE!

Contrary to what was posted on someone else’s Facebook page, Johnnie Daniels is not leaving The Dillon Herald and is still the General Manager and Advertising Director of The Dillon Herald. He has assumed some additional duties with the News and Press in Darlington, which is also a part of The Herald Group. Johnnie looks forward to his continuing relationship with his customers in Dillon and will continue to serve the citizens of Dillon County as his primary responsibility. We appreciate the concern we have received, but please understand that he is working and living in Dillon, and he is not going anywhere.

