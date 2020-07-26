Dillon County Theatre Board Receives Two COVID Relief Grants

The Dillon County Theatre Board has received two COVID Relief grants.

The first is a $3000 Bridge Emergency Relief Grant from the South Carolina Humanities. Funding for the Bridge Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

The second is an Arts Emergency Relief Grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission in the amount of $500.

“These two grants will enable the Dillon County Theatre to maintain our mission of providing quality programs for the citizens of Dillon County and the surrounding area,” said Linda Manning Langley, President of the Dillon County Theatre Board.

Established in 1973, the South Carolina Humanities is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors comprised of community leaders from throughout the state. SC Humanities presents and/or supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that directly or indirectly reach more than 250,000 citizens annually.

The South Carolina Arts Commission is the state agency charged with creating a thriving arts environment that benefits all South Carolinians, regardless of the location or circumstances. Created by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1967, the Arts commission works to increase public participation in the arts by providing services.

The Dillon County Theatre Board would like to thank our local delegation, Representative Jackie Hayes, Senator Kent Williams and Representative Lucas Atkinson for their continued support of the arts in South Carolina and Dillon County.

For more information visit: schumanities.org and southcarolinaarts.com.

