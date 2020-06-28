PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball—Morrell Tire v. Ace Hardware by Admin 2 • June 28, 2020 0 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth Baseball—Morrell Tire v. Ace Hardware PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Ace pitcher Morrell pitcher Morrell pitcher Morrell pitcher #5 Ace strikes out swinging #3 Ace hits grounder to 3rd Ace pitcher Ace pitcher Morrell swings #6 Morrell safe at 2nd # 9 Morrell watches pitch Safe at home Ace swings Action #2 Morrell fouls #20 Morrell fouls #6 Morrell swings #6 Morrell watches high one #2 Ace hits liner to 3rd Ace fouls #2 Morrell new pitcher Morrell new pitcher Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail